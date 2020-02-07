Everett Schuetz

STANTON — Services for Everett A. Schuetz, 89, of rural Stanton will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the Community Bible Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Arin Hess officiating. Interment will be at the Bega Cemetery, rural Stanton County, with military rites provided by VFW Post #3602 and the American Legion Post #88, both of Stanton, and the United States Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
He died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.