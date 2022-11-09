NORFOLK — Memorial services for Everett Breach, 92, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
Everett Breach died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at his residence.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Norfolk Noon Kiwanis and Northeast Nebraska Animal Shelter.
1930-2022
Everett L. Breach was born June 7, 1930, at Walnut, Iowa, the son of Everett and Eva (Kercheval) Breach. He attended country schools until his father passed away in 1941, and the family moved to Atlantic, Iowa. Everett worked at Zurfluh Greenhouses while going to school and graduated from high school in 1949.
On Feb. 14, 1951, Everett married Janet Woodward in her family home in Lewis. He entered the U.S. Army and took his basic training at Camp Gordon in Georgia. Everett was sent to Korea and spent 18 months there.
After returning home, Everett learned the auto body repair business under the G.I. Bill at B&H Motors in Atlantic. He later worked at a body shop for several years. During this time, Everett and Janet were blessed with two daughters. Everett then took a job selling Mopar parts to dealerships.
In 1960, Everett went into partnership with the Chrysler, Dodge and Plymouth dealership in Harlan, Iowa. The family moved there for a few years. Then, they opened a Chrysler-Plymouth dealership in Atlantic, and the family moved back there. He sold out of the partnership in 1968 and moved the family to Norfolk, where he was the general manager of Norfolk Dodge for 21 years.
In 1990, Everett and his spouse opened a HobbyTown USA store, where they worked together for five and a half years. It was an enjoyable experience for him as he liked meeting so many people. They sold the store in 1995 and started taking trips. Everett loved driving and seeing the country. They drove in 49 states and took some trips outside the United States. Another pastime that Everett enjoyed was reading.
Everett was very active in the community. Kiwanis was very important to him. He joined in 1960. Everett was the charter president of the Atlantic, Iowa, club and a past president of the Norfolk noon club. He was lieutenant governor for two years.
Everett was a member of the First United Methodist Church, American Legion, Ambassadors of the Chamber of Commerce, Norfolk United Fund, Habitat for Humanity, Men’s Early Risers for Christ, and S.C.O.R.E. He enjoyed his involvement in volunteer work and had leadership in most at one time or another.
In 2013, Everett received the Edward I. Vrzal award for commitment to community service in the City of Norfolk. He was installed as an Admiral in the Great Navy of Nebraska.
After traveling years were over, Everett enjoyed participating with Cornhusker Auto Group doing dealer trades and delivering to customers. He loved his family very much.
Everett is survived by his spouse of 71 years, Janet; daughters Sandra Breach of Lincoln and Susan (Bill) Franck of Rapid City, S.D.; grandchildren Natalia (Tyler) Wiita of Lincoln, Nicholas (Mikaela) Shybut of Lincoln, Alek (Lauren) Shybut of Seattle, Wash., Mikel (Laura) Shybut of Sacramento, Calif., Adam (Chelsea) Tucker of Meadow Grove, Aaron (Mary) Tucker of Denton, Will Wacker of Rapid City and Austin Wacker of Rapid City; seven great-grandchildren; sisters Evelyn Wheatley of Des Moines, Iowa, and Evona Billings of Lewis, Iowa; and brother, Elvin Breach of Atlantic, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and stepfather.