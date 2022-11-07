NORFOLK — Services for Everett L. Breach, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Everett Breach died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at his residence.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donald H. “Don” Wacker, 94, Battle Creek, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek.
O’NEILL — Memorial visitation for Foster Burrell, 79, Chambers, will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.
Services for Boyd H. Boyer, 90, Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Meadow Grove, were held on Oct. 27 at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church in Tucson. Military rites were conducted. Burial was in the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana, Ariz.
Services for Elaine (Mrs. Robert Albers) Albers, 87, of Wisner are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
Memorial services for Steven H. Schultz, 69, Gilbert, Ariz., will be Sunday, Dec. 18, in Arizona.
COLUMBUS — Services for Mildred (Sand) Preister, 100, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus.
WAYNE — Private graveside services for Donald G. Mau, 69, Wayne, will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
MEADOW GROVE — Services for Dewayne O. Rohlff, 86, Meadow Grove, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. BJ Fouts will officiate with burial in McCoy Cemetery in Meadow Grove. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars …