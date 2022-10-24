 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Everett “Dale” Beckman, 63, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services on Wednesday.

Everett Beckman died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at his residence in rural Battle Creek.

Everett Dale Beckman, son of Everett (Tuffy) and Shirley (Shearer) Beckman, was born on May 6, 1959, at Plainview. Everett grew up on his family’s farm in Creighton and graduated from Creighton in 1977.

He married Deanna Clarkson in 1978 at Neligh. After living and working in various Nebraska communities, Everett and Deanna settled in the Norfolk area in 1990 with their three boys, Aaron, Nate and Nic. They later divorced.

Everett worked for Sampson Construction out of Lincoln for over 15 years and loved every minute of it. Sampson provided Everett with opportunities to be involved in several building projects that he was very proud of. Everett’s greatest joy were his three sons and his grandchildren.

Everett was a reserve firefighter with the Norfolk Fire Reserves for over 15 years with his son, Aaron, a member of ABATE of NE District 15 with his son, Nate, and loved to play with RC cars with his son, Nic, and later with his grandson, Keaton. He loved cutting wood, the Broncos, Dale Ernhardt Sr. and the Lady Huskers.

Everett is survived by his sons, Aaron and spouse Ginger Beckman of Norfolk, Nathanial “Nate” Beckman of Pierce, Nicholas “Nic” and spouse Emma Beckman of Horseheads, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Brooklynn, Aaron “AJ,” Keaton, and Parker; his sister, Susie and spouse Rick McManigal of Center; his brother, Mike and spouse Susan Beckman of Creighton; and his Godparents, Tony and Maggie Lindhorst of Sauk Centre, Minn.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

