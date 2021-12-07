You have permission to edit this article.
Evelyn Velder

NORFOLK — Services for Evelyn M. Velder, 86, Sheldon, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Evelyn Velder died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Sanford Senior Care Center in Sheldon.

In other news

Merle Gaspers

Services for Merle P. Gaspers, 75, Evans, Colo., formerly of the Lindsay area, will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Greeley, Colo. Burial will be at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Greeley.

Lucille Peterson

WAYNE — Services for Lucille M. Peterson, 95, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Lucille Peterson died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Lucille Peterson

WAYNE — Services for Lucille M. Peterson, 95, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Norman Poppe

LINDY — Services for Norman Poppe, 81, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Tom Jacobson will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American…

Mary Kneifl

DIXON — Services for Mary E. Kneifl, 72, Laurel, formerly of Dixon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Dixon. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate with private burial in Calvary Cemetery at Newcastle.

Gabriel Polt

PIERCE — Memorial services for Gabriel J. Polt, 38, Singapore, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Harvest Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Gardner will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Luella Rathke

WISNER — Services for Luella J. Rathke, 85, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Zion-St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Beemer.

Maxine Fish

COLERIDGE — Services for Maxine A. Fish, 96, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Maxine Fish died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Rick Uecker

NORFOLK — Services for Rick Uecker, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

