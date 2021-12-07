NORFOLK — Services for Evelyn M. Velder, 86, Sheldon, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Evelyn Velder died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Sanford Senior Care Center in Sheldon.
Services for Merle P. Gaspers, 75, Evans, Colo., formerly of the Lindsay area, will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Greeley, Colo. Burial will be at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Greeley.
WAYNE — Services for Lucille M. Peterson, 95, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Lucille Peterson died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
WAYNE — Services for Lucille M. Peterson, 95, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
LINDY — Services for Norman Poppe, 81, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Tom Jacobson will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American…
DIXON — Services for Mary E. Kneifl, 72, Laurel, formerly of Dixon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Dixon. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate with private burial in Calvary Cemetery at Newcastle.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Gabriel J. Polt, 38, Singapore, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Harvest Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Gardner will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
WISNER — Services for Luella J. Rathke, 85, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Zion-St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Beemer.
COLERIDGE — Services for Maxine A. Fish, 96, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Maxine Fish died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Services for Rick Uecker, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.