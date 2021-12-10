Evelyn Velder

NORFOLK — Services for Evelyn M. Velder, 86, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with burial at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1935-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Evelyn died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Sanford Sheldon Health Center in Sheldon, Iowa.
Evelyn Marie, daughter of Dick and Helen (Quick) Rosengren, was born on March 1, 1935, in Spencer. She was raised on a small farm in Butte and graduated from Butte High School in 1952. Shortly after graduation, she started teaching in the Bristow School District.
In 1954, she married Daryl Velder and initially lived in Spencer before moving to Norfolk in 1955, where they started their family of eight children.
Her many activities included Boy Scout leader, square dancing, sewing, quilting, cake decorating and furniture restoration. She loved gardening; she spent years studying plants, flowers and garden design and eventually became a Master Gardener.
One of her many passions was antiquing; you could find her at most auctions in Norfolk and the surrounding area. She opened a small antique shop outside Norfolk and would also sell her finds at area flea markets.
Throughout her life, she valued family above all and would always lend a hand to anyone in need. She was a very strong independent woman who had a thirst for knowledge. Over her lifetime, she took countless classes and college courses ranging from cake decorating to car maintenance to brick laying. Evelyn was always learning.
She is survived by her children, Cindy and Greg Bell of Tempe, Ariz., James and Trish Velder of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Suzanne and Steve Weaver of Norfolk, Patricia and Dann Freburg of Holdrege, Kathleen and Barry Johnson of Summerville, S.C., and Diane and Chris Zoet of Archer, Iowa; 27 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Barbara; and sons Steven and Lee.
She lived life to the fullest and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.