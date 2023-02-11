 Skip to main content
Evelyn Stevens

HARTINGTON — Services for Evelyn M. Stevens, 91, formerly of Hartington, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen W. Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church followed by a 7 p.m. vigil. Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1931-2023

Evelyn Mary Stevens, the daughter of William P. and Anna Mary (Schumacher) Schieffer, was born on April 28, 1931, in Constance. She passed away on Feb. 9, 2023, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek at the age of 91.

Evelyn attended Crofton High School and graduated in 1949 as valedictorian. She worked for many years at NPPD, Nebraska Extension Office and at the Cedar County Courthouse.

On April 27, 1954, Evelyn married Richard “Dick” Stevens at St. Joseph’s Church in Constance. Richard passed away on Oct. 11, 2006.

Evelyn loved to garden, read, sew and bake bread and buns for others. She enjoyed doing puzzles while being a resident at the Embers in Coleridge and other activities at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek. Evelyn’s family has been especially blessed to have had such caring staff at both facilities.

Evelyn is survived by two daughters and their spouses, Cindy (Allen) Masur of Madison and Pam (Tom) Bruening of Norfolk; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Jeanie Schieffer of Crofton; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Charlene Wiebelhaus of Omaha, Janice Olsen of Hartington, Bill and Sylvia Stevens of Jackson, Miss., and Bonnie Rupiper of Lincoln; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse; one daughter, Ann; two sons, Joseph and Daniel; three brothers, Albin Schieffer, Ralph Schieffer and Loren Schieffer, all of Crofton; and three sisters, Dorothy Schieffer of Crofton, Marvalee Sudbeck of Laurel and Lucine Sanders of Omaha. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

