TILDEN — Services for Evelyn Mock, 92, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Evelyn Mock died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Mid Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Trevion R.A. “T.J.” Richardson Jr., 9-month-old son of Trevion Richardson and Caitlin Marvin, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. A private inurnment service will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for John L. Tollefson, 79, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Paul Hirsch officiating. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Margaret DeBlauw, 86, Hartington, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
TILDEN — Services for Evelyn Mock, 92, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
NORFOLK — Services for Ty J. Eberhardt, 37, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Midtown Event Center, 1102 Riverside Blvd. Brandon Van Winkle will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for John L. “Tolly” Tollefson, 79, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch officiating. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Le…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Derek J. Friedrich, 30, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Leon Rosenthal officiating. Inurnment will be held in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Plainview.
HUMPHREY — Services for Leonard V. Hassenstab, 96, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.