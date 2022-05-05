STANTON — Services for Evelyn J. Louis, 87, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Evelyn Louis died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.
COLERIDGE — Services for Joshua Wolfe, 34, Omaha, formerly of Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Joshua Wolfe died unexpectedly while in Nashville, Tenn.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Oliver L. “Ollie” Bossom, 97, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Janet B. Lane, 69, Springdale, Ark., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Gu…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Deldina M. “Dede” Holmgren, 66, Norfolk, will be at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Graveside services for Darlene Korbacher, 88, Laurel, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 6, at the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate.
NELIGH — Services for Donald R. Thompson, 84, of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh with the Rev. Bruce Phillips officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Laurel.
VERDIGRE — Services for Terry Maly, 63, Lincoln, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Terry Maly died Monday, May 2, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha.
FAIRBURY — Memorial services for Lowell W. Vawser, 89, Fairbury, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at Grace Lutheran Church, 1100 G St., in Fairbury. Burial will be in the Fairbury Cemetery.
NIOBRARA — Services for Shirley Clark, 91, Grand Island, formerly of Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Shirley Clark died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.