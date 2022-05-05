 Skip to main content
Evelyn Louis

STANTON — Services for Evelyn J. Louis, 87, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Evelyn Louis died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.

In other news

Joshua Wolfe

COLERIDGE — Services for Joshua Wolfe, 34, Omaha, formerly of Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Joshua Wolfe died unexpectedly while in Nashville, Tenn.

Oliver Bossom

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Oliver L. “Ollie” Bossom, 97, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and…

Janet Lane

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Janet B. Lane, 69, Springdale, Ark., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Gu…

Deldina Holmgren

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Deldina M. “Dede” Holmgren, 66, Norfolk, will be at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Darlene Korbacher

LAUREL — Graveside services for Darlene Korbacher, 88, Laurel, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 6, at the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate.

Donald Thompson

NELIGH — Services for Donald R. Thompson, 84, of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh with the Rev. Bruce Phillips officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Laurel.

Terry Maly

VERDIGRE — Services for Terry Maly, 63, Lincoln, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Terry Maly died Monday, May 2, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha.

Lowell Vawser

FAIRBURY — Memorial services for Lowell W. Vawser, 89, Fairbury, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at Grace Lutheran Church, 1100 G St., in Fairbury. Burial will be in the Fairbury Cemetery.

Shirley Clark

NIOBRARA — Services for Shirley Clark, 91, Grand Island, formerly of Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Shirley Clark died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

