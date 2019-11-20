Evelyn Litz

DIXON — Services for Evelyn G. “Evie” Litz, 90, Dixon, formerly of Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Dixon. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Friday at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and then continue at the church in Dixon from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will resume on Saturday an hour prior to services.
She died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
1929-2019
Evelyn Gayle “Evie” was born on Aug. 8, 1929, in Newcastle, to Porter and Mary Violet (Sawtell) Heaton. Evie went to school in Newcastle and Hartington.
Her family moved to Hartington, where she worked at the Art Center Studio until her marriage to Norbert Frederick Litz on Feb. 15, 1947, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. To this union was born four children: Randy, Bob, Julie and Michael. They resided in Hartington, where her spouse Norbert worked for Cedar Knox Public Power as superintendent of operations for 42 years.
Evie stayed at home, raising their family and going to work at various jobs, helping put their children through college.
Evie belonged to Christian Mothers, Catholic Daughters of America (CDofA) and volunteered at the Holy Trinity School library for many years.
She and Norb enjoyed entertaining family and friends in their home. When they retired in 1989, they traveled and then made their home in Florida. In 2004, they moved back to Nebraska, where Norb moved into Premier Estates in Wayne, where he died on April 2, 2005.
Evie resided in Dixon until February 2018, when she moved to Brookdale Senior Living, where she has lived prior to her short stay at Parkview Haven in Coleridge.
Evie is survived by her four children, Randy (Holly) Litz of Winter Springs, Fla., Bob (Mary) Litz of Bennington, Julie (Jeff) Hartung of Dixon, Mike (Mary Ann) Litz of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Mildred Dorr of Creighton, Glenn (Shirley) Heaton of Osmond and Donna Christian of Erie, Colo.; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Rita (Jerry) Sperry of Wayne, Rosemary Polak of Coleridge, Shari Litz of Hartington and Louise Litz of Aurora, Colo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Norbert; two sisters, Enid (Don) Bagley and Verna (Otto) Jensen; three brothers, Harold (Tina) Heaton, Duane (Joye) Heaton and Gordon (Dorothy) Heaton; a grandson, Cal Litz; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Conrad and Mary Litz; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry (Agnes) Litz; Dennis Litz, Don Polak and Donnie Litz.
Pallbearers will be Jason Litz, Jason Avenell, Ron Laing, Chris Hartung, Adam Hartung, Peter Hoxmeier, Andrew Litz and Beau Litz.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sara Litz, Jeremy Litz, Joshua Litz, Alyssa Avenell, Mandy Laing and Megan Hoxmeier.