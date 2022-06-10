NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Evelyn Lanman, 97, Verdel, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Evelyn Lanman died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
WINSIDE — Services for Dean W. Janke Sr., 84, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial with military rites will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
OMAHA — Graveside services for Larry R. Hellmers, 72, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Omaha National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Millard American Legion Post 374 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 833.
STUART — Services for Lolita S. Taylor, 78, Bassett, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart. Burial will be in the Stuart Community Cemetery.
WINSIDE — Services for Dean W. Janke Sr., 84, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Winside. Military rites will be conducted and burial will be at Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
NORFOLK — Services for William F. Sheppard, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. William Sheppard died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
LINCOLN — Services for Rosemary (Scdoris) York, 70, Lincoln will begin with a 9:30 a.m. rosary on Monday, June 13, at Calvary Chapel, 3880 L St., in Lincoln. Mass will follow.
O’NEILL — Services for Patrick Carr, 76, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
FREMONT — Services for Jeanet McGee, 90, Fremont, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Mark Weber will officiate with burial in Memorial Cemetery.