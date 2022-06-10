 Skip to main content
Evelyn Lanman

NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Evelyn Lanman, 97, Verdel, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Evelyn Lanman died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Dean Janke

WINSIDE — Services for Dean W. Janke Sr., 84, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial with military rites will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Larry Hellmers

OMAHA — Graveside services for Larry R. Hellmers, 72, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Omaha National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Millard American Legion Post 374 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 833.

Lolita Taylor

STUART — Services for Lolita S. Taylor, 78, Bassett, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart. Burial will be in the Stuart Community Cemetery.

William Sheppard

NORFOLK — Services for William F. Sheppard, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. William Sheppard died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Rosemary York

LINCOLN — Services for Rosemary (Scdoris) York, 70, Lincoln will begin with a 9:30 a.m. rosary on Monday, June 13, at Calvary Chapel, 3880 L St., in Lincoln. Mass will follow.

Patrick Carr

O’NEILL — Services for Patrick Carr, 76, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Jeanet McGee

FREMONT — Services for Jeanet McGee, 90, Fremont, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Mark Weber will officiate with burial in Memorial Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

