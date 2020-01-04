PLAINVIEW — Services for Evelyn Kroeger, 73, Plainview, were set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
She died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Service in Norfolk.
Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.
1946-2020
Evelyn (Evie) Marie Kroeger was born Sept. 14, 1946, at Oakland and entered into eternal life on Jan. 1, 2020. She was the daughter of E.C. (Dick) and Ruth Hultberg Russell.
Evie grew up in Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School in 1964.
She married the love of her life, Delford Kroeger, on Nov. 21, 1964. They began their life on a farmstead southeast of Creighton. She helped Del raise livestock, corn, soybeans and with seed sales. They were blessed with three children: Angela, Brian and Richard.
Evie enjoyed sewing, baking, gardening, canning (everyone used to say she always figured out a way to “put it in a jar” or in the “freezer”), crafting and music. She shared her musical talents on her accordion with the Plainview Klown Band or piano and organ accompaniment at weddings, funerals or church services locally and in the surrounding areas.
Throughout her life, she was involved with Cub Scouts (creating the only Cub Scout Choir in the Diamond Dick District), Order of Eastern Star (serving as Worthy Matron of Mount Vernon Chapter 84 in 1981) and Rainbow Girls.
The United Methodist Church was very important to Evie. She was involved with United Methodist Women, choir, church bazaars, Grandmothers party, decorating the church and serving on every board and committee in the church.
Family was most important to Evie. She put countless hours into preparing for family gatherings and treasured the phone calls and cards she received. Her dog, Jax, was a dear friend and with whom she had a special bond. Wherever Evie went, so did Jax; he was her protector.
Evie said, “Don’t sweat the small stuff. Life is too precious for that.” Evie will be remembered for her strength and perseverance with her many health struggles after a car accident on Oct. 31, 2016.
Evie is survived by her spouse, Delford; their two children, Angela (Steve) Keck of Plainview and Brian (Deanna) Kroeger of Parkston, S.D.; and her grandchildren, Andrew (Fei) Keck, Aaron (Ellen) Keck, Mark Keck, Brett Kroeger, Travis (Andrea) Kroeger, Briana Kroeger and Will Lutjen; and great-grandchildren Emmitt and Calvin Keck, Renley Lutjen and expected great-granddaughter Keck; a daughter-in-law, Ronita (Shane) Jacobsen and children Chance, Logan and Shayla; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Evie was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law Viola (Wostrel) Kroeger; son Richard; granddaughter Rebecca Kroeger; brother-in-law Ron Newill; and niece Bev Mack.