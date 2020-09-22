Evelyn Herbolsheimer

PIERCE — Services for Evelyn L. Herbolsheimer, 95, of Pierce and Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Pierce. CDC guidelines will be followed for the funeral and visitation.
She died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne
Evelyn L. Herbolsheimer was born Sept. 25, 1924, in Norfolk, to Ernest F. and Minnie (Sellin) Pfeil. She attended country schools near Hoskins and Winside. She was confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. She did domestic work for families in Norfolk and in area communities.
Evelyn married Edgar Schreiner on Nov. 23, 1952, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Evelyn and Edgar farmed near Pierce.
Evelyn married Eldon Herbolsheimer in August 1971 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. They operated the Farm and Garden Center and Greenhouse in Pierce for several years.
Evelyn was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside and Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce and the ladies aid at both churches. While living in Winside, Evelyn was a past president of the American Legion Auxiliary, a member of the Neighboring Circle Club and various women’s clubs.
She enjoyed playing cards, vegetable and flower gardening.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Diane (Tom) Rappe of Richfield, Minn.; a son, Mark (Maria) Schreiner of Rapid City, S.D.; four grandsons, Jacob Rappe, Chad (Cathy) Schreiner (great-granddaughter Charlie), Brandon (Jana) Schreiner and Derek Schreiner; nieces and nephews. She also is survived by Mrs. Jim (Shirley) Stacy and family, Bob and Patty Herbolsheimer and family, Mrs. Larry (Pam) Herbolsheimer and family, Delwin and Karen Herbolsheimer and family; and dear friend, “Toots” Albers.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Edgar Schreiner; her spouse, Eldon Herbolsheimer; a brother, Marvin Pfeil; and granddaughter Erin Rappe.
Memorials may be directed to Winside Rescue, Pierce Rescue or to family choice.