You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evelyn Herbolsheimer

Evelyn Herbolsheimer

PIERCE — Services for Evelyn L. Herbolsheimer, 95, of Pierce and Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Pierce. CDC guidelines will be followed for the funeral and visitation.

She died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne

———

Evelyn L. Herbolsheimer was born Sept. 25, 1924, in Norfolk, to Ernest F. and Minnie (Sellin) Pfeil. She attended country schools near Hoskins and Winside. She was confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. She did domestic work for families in Norfolk and in area communities.

Evelyn married Edgar Schreiner on Nov. 23, 1952, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Evelyn and Edgar farmed near Pierce.

Evelyn married Eldon Herbolsheimer in August 1971 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. They operated the Farm and Garden Center and Greenhouse in Pierce for several years.

Evelyn was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside and Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce and the ladies aid at both churches. While living in Winside, Evelyn was a past president of the American Legion Auxiliary, a member of the Neighboring Circle Club and various women’s clubs.

She enjoyed playing cards, vegetable and flower gardening.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Diane (Tom) Rappe of Richfield, Minn.; a son, Mark (Maria) Schreiner of Rapid City, S.D.; four grandsons, Jacob Rappe, Chad (Cathy) Schreiner (great-granddaughter Charlie), Brandon (Jana) Schreiner and Derek Schreiner; nieces and nephews. She also is survived by Mrs. Jim (Shirley) Stacy and family, Bob and Patty Herbolsheimer and family, Mrs. Larry (Pam) Herbolsheimer and family, Delwin and Karen Herbolsheimer and family; and dear friend, “Toots” Albers.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Edgar Schreiner; her spouse, Eldon Herbolsheimer; a brother, Marvin Pfeil; and granddaughter Erin Rappe.

Memorials may be directed to Winside Rescue, Pierce Rescue or to family choice.

Tags

In other news

Maurice Ketter

HARTINGTON — Services for Maurice H. Ketter, 84, Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Marilyn Leffers

NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn L. “Mary” Leffers, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray S. Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in rural Creston.

Laurine Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Laurine F. Miller, 98, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Keith Wortman

Keith Wortman

CREIGHTON —  Services for Keith Wortman, 74, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Sharon Welsh

ATKINSON — Services for Sharon L. Welsh, 79, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Eldon Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Eldon H. Meyer, 87, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW 16…

Carolyn Steckelberg

NORFOLK — Services for Carolyn K. (Muller) Steckelberg, 79, Ogallala, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Harrietta Nicholson

Services for Harrietta M. Nicholson, 96, Rock Port, Mo., will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Davis Funeral Home in Tarkio, Mo. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Spring Valley Cemetery in Moorhead, Iowa.

Luis Montes

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Luis Montes, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-