BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Evelyn Hammer, 98, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
She died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of the arrangements.
1921-2020
Evelyn Katherine (Stampe) Hammer, daughter of Fred and Louise (Hotes) Stampe, was born on Sept. 4, 1921, at rural Bloomfield. Evelyn was baptized on Oct. 23, 1921, by the Rev. Spieckerman and confirmed by the Rev. Schroeder on May 24, 1936, all at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. She attended School District 42 and District 2 and graduated from Crofton High School in 1938.
After the death of Evelyn’s father, her mother returned home to her parents. In 1931, her mother set up housekeeping for her brother north of Crofton, living up there for eight years.
Returning to Bloomfield in 1939, Evelyn did housework for townspeople and, in late 1939, started working at the Bloomfield Bakery until her marriage to Lloyd Hammer on March 2, 1941, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
Evelyn and Lloyd farmed in the Bloomfield area first southeast of town until 1969 and then west of town until Lloyd’s passing. Evelyn then held a farm auction and moved into an apartment in Bloomfield.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her spouse, Lloyd; a daughter, Myrna; her parents; parents-in-law; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lester and Arvilla Hammer and Bert and Ila McKibbon; and niece Diane.
She is survived by two nephews, Larry and Douglas McKibbon and their families; a niece, Karen Rogers and her family; and a nephew-in-law, Milton Lockwood.
