BLOOMFIELD — Services for Evelyn Hammer, 98, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
In other news
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Henry “Huck” Starkel, 81, Mapleton, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, will be at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. Cox, 56, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. David Kipp and Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Douglas M. Galvin, 68, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, VFW P…
NORFOLK — Services for Mardell Baumann, 95, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Battle Creek.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Evelyn Hammer, 98, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
ALOYS — Services for Leonard Neesen, 88, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Aloys near West Point. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Graveside services for Ruth E. O’Hare, 94, of Ainsworth will be Friday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. at the Ainsworth Cemetery. She died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
ELGIN — Charlotte M. Hoefer, 85, of Elgin, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Joyce F. Gansebom, 76, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.