WISNER — Services for Evelyn E. Buhrman, 97, of Wisner will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner with the Rev. Jared Hartman officiating. Burial will be in the Rock Creek Cemetery rural Beemer.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting the family.
The family suggests memorials be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, it’s Mission Project, or the Ladies D.O.R.
Evelyn Buhrman died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center. in Wisner.
1925-2022
The service will be livestreamed on the Minnick Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc.
Evelyn Emelia (Fullner) Buhrman was born July 5, 1925, north of Wisner to Harry and Bertha (Heller) Fullner. She was baptized on July 19, 1925, by the Rev. Tegler and later confirmed on April 2, 1937, by the Rev. Zack, both at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. Evelyn attended Cuming County Rural School District #17.
On Oct. 6, 1946, she was united in marriage to Marvin M. Buhrman at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. To this union six children were born. Evelyn and Marvin farmed side by side. She loved to garden and canned her produce.
Evelyn was lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, was a member of St. Paul D.O.R., and the Busy Bees Project Club. Evelyn and Marvin enjoyed going on drives and searching for hidden treasures at garage sales. Evelyn was known for making wonderful desserts.
Survivors include her children and their families, son Gary and Bev Buhrman of Wisner, son Devern Buhrman of Norfolk, daughter Karen and Roger Duncan of Pilger and daughter Lois and Dan Fees of Omaha; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; brother Artwin and Joann Fullner of Wisner; sister Ione Rubeck of Wayne; in-laws-Raymond and Judy Buhrman of Fremont and Audrey Buhrman of Scribner; along with several nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Bertha Fullner; spouse Marvin Buhrman; infant sons Melvern and Gail Buhrman; granddaughter Mishelle Duncan; and sister Lorraina Fullner.