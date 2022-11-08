WISNER — Services for Evelyn E. Buhrman, 97, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Evelyn Buhrman died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.
HARTINGTON — Services for Jean L. Hoffart, 77, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Everett Breach, 92, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
WAYNE — Private graveside services for Donald G. Mau, 69, Wayne, will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
WAUSA — Services for Doris Rosberg, 90, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Doris Rosberg died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
ATKINSON — Private services for Gordon L. Polinoski, 80, Atkinson, will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. Wilcox, 97, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Services for Mary M. “Marge” Rezac, 69, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann Brummels, 85, Prescott Valley, Ariz., will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
