 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evelyn Buhrman

WISNER — Services for Evelyn E. Buhrman, 97, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Evelyn Buhrman died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.

Tags

In other news

Jean Hoffart

Jean Hoffart

HARTINGTON — Services for Jean L. Hoffart, 77, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Everett Breach

Everett Breach

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Everett Breach, 92, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.

Donald Mau

Donald Mau

WAYNE — Private graveside services for Donald G. Mau, 69, Wayne, will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Doris Rosberg

Doris Rosberg

WAUSA — Services for Doris Rosberg, 90, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Doris Rosberg died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.

Gordon Polinoski

Gordon Polinoski

ATKINSON — Private services for Gordon L. Polinoski, 80, Atkinson, will be at a later date.

Beverly Wilcox

Beverly Wilcox

NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. Wilcox, 97, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Mary Rezac

Mary Rezac

NORFOLK — Services for Mary M. “Marge” Rezac, 69, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Joann Brummels

Joann Brummels

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann Brummels, 85, Prescott Valley, Ariz., will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Evelyn Buhrman

Evelyn Buhrman

WISNER — Services for Evelyn E. Buhrman, 97, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Evelyn Buhrman died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara