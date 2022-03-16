CREIGHTON — Services for Evelyn Becker, 91, Center, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Delores Ruzicka and the Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Evelyn Becker died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
1951-2022
Evelyn I. Becker, daughter of Emmon and Bertha (Wirth) Marshall, was born March 7, 1931, at Pischelville. She attended School District 7 near Verdel and graduated from Verdigre Public School.
Evelyn was united in marriage to James D. Becker on June 24, 1951, at United Church of Christ in Center. They were blessed with three children: Cheryl L., Timothy J. and Mark A.
Evelyn and Jim farmed near Center their entire married life. She was a member of United Church of Christ Church in Center.
Evelyn is survived by her spouse, Jim; children Cheryl (Frank) Hron of Omaha and Tim (Emily) Becker of Center; four grandchildren, Lori (Mike) Schlimgen, Dr. Ryan (Rachael) Becker, Aaron (Kala) Becker and Troy (Alyssa) Becker; six great-grandchildren, Eli, Evelyn, John Ryan, Grace, Brynlie and Judah; sisters-in-law Irene Marshall and Jean Becker; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmon and Bertha Marshall; a son, Mark Becker, who died in a car accident on June 23, 1974; a sister, Alice (Walt) Ruzicka; her brothers, Don Marshall and Emil Marshall; in-laws John and Anna Becker, Gene Becker, Darlene (Bill) Teachman and Winfred (Betty) Sirek; a great-grandson, Caleb Clifton; and a great-granddaughter, Anna Becker.