MADISON — Services for Evelyn E. Bartak, 93, West Point, formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the First Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Fourth St., in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.
Evelyn Bartak died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
1928-2022
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Evelyn Ethel was born Dec. 3, 1928, in Leigh to Joseph and Josephine (Zvacek) Prchal. She attended Clarkson High School through 11th grade.
On Dec. 11, 1945, Evelyn married Robert C. Bartak in Schuyler. The couple was blessed with eight children. Early on, the family farmed near the Clarkson area, then in 1955, the family began farming southeast of Madison.
Evelyn enjoyed helping her spouse run the family farm and raising their children. She loved reading, baking, gardening and spending time with her family. Evelyn always enjoyed listening to the Big Joe Polka Show.
She is survived by her children, Ronald (Donna) Bartak of Madison, Diane Scheffler of Columbus, Donna (Keith) Wurdeman of Columbus and Debby (Tim) Koenig of West Point; daughters-in-law Terry Bartak of Omaha and Veronica Bartak of Elgin; 21 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; daughter Mary Ann Nathan; sons Gary, David and Robert Bartak; son-in-law Gene Scheffler; and two brothers and three sisters.
