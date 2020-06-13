Evelyn Arehart

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

ELGIN — Services for Evelyn M. Arehart, 88, of Elgin will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, at St. Boniface Church in Elgin with the Rev. Kevin Vogel and Dennis Wiehn officiating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Elgin.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with no family present. A 7 p.m. wake will follow. Social distancing and directed health measures effective June 1, 2020, will be followed at both the visitation and funeral.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.

She died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her home.

1931-2020

Evelyn Margaret Arehart, daughter of William and Anna (Venteicher) Kallhoff, was born Aug, 17, 1931, at Elgin. She attended elementary school and graduated from St. Boniface School in 1949. After high school, she farmed with her father and worked at the Elgin Cleaners and Bank of Elgin for several years.

Evelyn was united in marriage to Wilfred Dean “Red” Arehart on Dec. 29, 1954, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. To this union five children were born: Gary, Alan, John, Susan and Julie. They lived and farmed northwest of Elgin until 1957 when they then moved into town and owned and operated The Elgin Liquor Store until 1965. Evelyn worked at Farber’s Department Store in Neligh and St. Boniface Lunch Program.

Evelyn was a member of St. Boniface Church, St. Boniface Altar Society, St. Boniface Choir and Northeast Nebraska Area Agency on Aging. She had a real talent for baking, sewing, quilting, canning, reading and being mother-grandmother extraordinaire.

Evelyn is survived by her five children: Gary (Jayne) Arehart of Elgin, Alan Arehart of Rock Springs, Wyo., John (Karen) Arehart of Norfolk, Susan (Randy) Vanis of Elgin, Julie Locke of Hilliard, Ohio; 10 grandchildren: Tara Arehart, Myles Arehart, Adam Vanis, Emily Vanis, Eric (Lacey) Vanis, Shane (Samantha) Vanis, R.C. (Gigi) Locke IV, Anna Locke, Austin (Erin) Schindler, Abbey (Donte) Ramsey; eight great-grandchildren; one sister Delores Hill; one brother, Floyd “Bud” Kalhoff; two sisters-in-law, Betty Moser and Marjorie Kloepper; brother-in-law William Arehart; as well as many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister, Irene Flora; and three brothers, Alvin, Leonard and Gerald (in infancy).

In other news

Roman Babcock

STANTON — Private family services for Roman B. Babcock, 11, of Stanton, will be Wednesday, June 17, at the Lifepoint Church in Norfolk. Public visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Avenue. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Memorials…

Walter Otte

WAYNE — Services for Walter Otte, 57, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Wilbur Rakow

Wilbur Rakow

NELIGH — Services for Wilbur Rakow, 92, of rural Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate, with burial in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Fore…

ELGIN — Services for Evelyn M. Arehart, 88, of Elgin will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, at St. Boniface Church in Elgin with the Rev. Kevin Vogel and Dennis Wiehn officiating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Elgin.

Daniel Schaaf Sr.

ATKINSON — Services for Daniel Schaaf Sr., 74, of Atkinson will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Atkinson.

Joyce Papstein

SPENCER — Graveside services for Joyce Papstein, 85, of Lincoln will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Union Cemetery in Spencer. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Roman Babcock

NORFOLK — Services for Roman Babcock, 11, of Stanton are pending with Home for Funerals.

Robert Williams

Robert Williams

WINSIDE — Celebrations of life for Robert B. “Bob” Williams, 66, Parkville, Mo., will be 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at 5240 Gleason in Shawnee, Kan., and 5-8 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at 101 S. Vroman St., in Winside. His ashes will be spread privately.

Verlon Hoffman

SPENCER — Services for Verlon Hoffman, 81, of Butte are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

