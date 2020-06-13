Evelyn Arehart

ELGIN — Services for Evelyn M. Arehart, 88, of Elgin will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, at St. Boniface Church in Elgin with the Rev. Kevin Vogel and Dennis Wiehn officiating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Elgin.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with no family present. A 7 p.m. wake will follow. Social distancing and directed health measures effective June 1, 2020, will be followed at both the visitation and funeral.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.
She died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her home.
1931-2020
Evelyn Margaret Arehart, daughter of William and Anna (Venteicher) Kallhoff, was born Aug, 17, 1931, at Elgin. She attended elementary school and graduated from St. Boniface School in 1949. After high school, she farmed with her father and worked at the Elgin Cleaners and Bank of Elgin for several years.
Evelyn was united in marriage to Wilfred Dean “Red” Arehart on Dec. 29, 1954, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. To this union five children were born: Gary, Alan, John, Susan and Julie. They lived and farmed northwest of Elgin until 1957 when they then moved into town and owned and operated The Elgin Liquor Store until 1965. Evelyn worked at Farber’s Department Store in Neligh and St. Boniface Lunch Program.
Evelyn was a member of St. Boniface Church, St. Boniface Altar Society, St. Boniface Choir and Northeast Nebraska Area Agency on Aging. She had a real talent for baking, sewing, quilting, canning, reading and being mother-grandmother extraordinaire.
Evelyn is survived by her five children: Gary (Jayne) Arehart of Elgin, Alan Arehart of Rock Springs, Wyo., John (Karen) Arehart of Norfolk, Susan (Randy) Vanis of Elgin, Julie Locke of Hilliard, Ohio; 10 grandchildren: Tara Arehart, Myles Arehart, Adam Vanis, Emily Vanis, Eric (Lacey) Vanis, Shane (Samantha) Vanis, R.C. (Gigi) Locke IV, Anna Locke, Austin (Erin) Schindler, Abbey (Donte) Ramsey; eight great-grandchildren; one sister Delores Hill; one brother, Floyd “Bud” Kalhoff; two sisters-in-law, Betty Moser and Marjorie Kloepper; brother-in-law William Arehart; as well as many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister, Irene Flora; and three brothers, Alvin, Leonard and Gerald (in infancy).