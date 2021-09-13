NORFOLK — Services for Evelyn Anderson, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Evelyn Anderson died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
WAKEFIELD — Services for Neva E. Echtenkamp, 91, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Wakefield. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Wakefield.
ATKINSON — Services for Joseph J. Dunaisky, 60, Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the First Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Eileen M. Matthies, 77, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Eileen Matthies died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
CREIGHTON — Services for Doris Milne, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Doris Milne died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
LAUREL — Services for Roberta J. Lute, 84, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate. Burial will be at the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Solomon Abraham “Sam” Seikaly, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk on Thursday, Sept 9, at the age of 83 years.
WAYNE — Services for Marion A. Raymer, 91, Fremont, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Jim Splitt will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
TILDEN — Services for Steven E. Jockens, 70, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Tilden.
HARTINGTON — Services for Porter Thomas Noecker, 6-year-old son of Jesse and Marie Noecker of rural Hartington, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.