Evelyn Anderson

Evelyn Anderson

NORFOLK — Services for Evelyn Anderson, 96, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Adrian Hanft will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Evelyn Anderson died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

1925-2021

Evelyn Marie Anderson was born July 9, 1925, to Gus and Edna Kramer in Altona. She was baptized at the Lutheran church in Altona and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Evelyn attended school in Altona and Winside.

In 1945, she married Wayne Anderson. They were blessed with five children: Janet, Randy, Kelly, Kristi and Kendra.

Evelyn worked as a bookkeeper for Pettit Plumbing and Arkfeld’s. She was an office aide for Norfolk Public Schools, a farm wife and all-around helper to her husband, Wayne. Her last job was kitchen manager at the American Legion. She loved cooking for the parties and people at the Legion Club. Evelyn is most remembered for her fried chicken and famous potato salad.

Many of Evelyn’s dear friends knew her as “Pepsi.” She got this nickname because at a picnic when she was young, she wanted Pepsi to drink instead of Coke. The name stuck.

Evelyn enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking, baking, reading her newspaper and spending time with her children, grandchildren, friends and family. She was always a hard worker and constantly on the go. It was rare to see Evelyn sitting still. She was a longtime member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church and taught Sunday school when she was younger.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Janet King of Virginia Beach, Va., Randy (LaRae) Anderson of Norfolk, Kelly (Sachin) Pawasker of Omaha, and Kendra (Jeff) Gooding of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Wayne Anderson; daughter Kristi Anderson; sister Lois Hilficker; and brothers Robert Kramer and Marvin Kramer.

Memorials can be directed to the family at 5104 N. 135th St., Omaha, NE 68164.

