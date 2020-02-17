Eveline Thompson

WAYNE — Services for Eveline W. Thompson, 101, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will begin two hours prior to services Saturday at the church.
She died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Theophilus Church Museum, Theophilus Cemetery Winside or Our Savior Lutheran Church Wayne.