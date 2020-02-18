Eveline Thompson

Wayne — Services for Eveline W. Thompson, 101, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will begin two hours prior to services Saturday at the church.
She died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1918-2020
Eveline Wilhelmina (Hesemann) Thompson was born Sept. 24, 1918, southwest of Wayne on the family farm to H.F. Adolph and Anna (Wittler) Hesemann and was the oldest of four children.
Eveline’s parents passed away in 1938; her father on Feb. 15 and her mother on Feb. 24. She was 19 at the time and took over the care of her three younger siblings for a year prior to the family splitting up the children. She had worked for different families doing housekeeping and caring for people. The last and longest was with John and Winfred Carhart following the death of her parents.
She attended grade school at District 51 west of Wayne and graduated from the eighth grade on June 7, 1934. In 1964, she took her GED test and graduated from Lincoln High School and through the Manpower Training Act, attended business college in Lincoln and earned a degree in business.
Eveline married to Harold E. Thompson on May 8, 1944, at Shreveport, La., where they lived until he went overseas serving in the U.S. Air Force. At that time, Eveline returned to Wayne. She worked at the Ben Franklin Store as a clerk, starting in 1944, the Gamble Store from 1953 to 1959, until the clothing department discontinued, Marra Home Improvement Store from 1959 to 1960, Jack & Jill Grocery Store, Safeway Grocery Store in Wayne, both from 1960 to 1961 part time, Wayne Hospital from 1962 to 1963 and last as a bookkeeper at Wayne State College from 1964 until her retirement in 1980.
Eveline was a member of the Theophilus Church and was baptized in 1918. She was confirmed on Aug. 14, 1932, and started teaching Sunday school soon afterward. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and was a member of the Lutheran Women of the Church and served as president from 1953 to 1956. During her term, the original building (northern section) of the current St. Paul Lutheran Church was built. She helped in making the drapes, getting the kitchen set up and buying the dishes and silverware. Eveline donated the Bible for the lectern in memory of her husband. She also helped to take care of candles and flowers for the altar guild. She was a Sunday School teacher and was on the Cradles Roll committee at the church until she went back to school in 1964.
She enjoyed attending the American Legion National Convention the last 41 years, going to a different place each year. She had been to Hawaii twice and made many friends throughout her travels. Going to District meetings and department conventions each year for the three main auxiliary branches was always a highlight for Eveline.
Eveline dedicated her life to honor the veterans of our nation: She was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Llewellyn B. Whitmore Post 5291, since 1946 and was a charter member. She served as president, secretary and then was treasurer for 30 years of Unit 5291. She served as district eight president from 1950 to 1952 and again from 1956 to 1958. Eveline was district three treasurer for 25 years.
Eveline was a member of The American Legion Auxiliary, starting in 1949 with the Irwin L. Sears Unit 43 and served as president, secretary and was treasurer for 46 years, of the Wayne unit. She was district three president from 1977 to 1979, and served as department historian for two years and was on County Government committee for eight years.
Eveline was adopted as “Mom” for the Sons of The American Legion in June 27, 2015, for the Detachment of Nebraska and the Official Mom for the National Officers on Sept. 22, 2018, for the Sons of The American Legion organization.
Eveline was a past President of S.W.A.Y., which means “Service men, we appreciate you.” Eveline was a member of 8/40 Madison County LaPetit Salon 410 since 1981 and served as LaPetit Chapeau from 1988 to 1990.
Eveline was a member of Gold Star Wives of America, North Central Region at Large, and Life member. She was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Wayne County Unit 28, starting in 1985, and became a life member. She was commander from 1990 to present. She also has served on the department financial committee and many other committees. Eveline was a representative for some of the organizations at the Norfolk Veterans home for many years. She was recognized as the Volunteer of the Year on April 16, 2000.
Survivors include a son, Harold E. Thompson Jr. of Wayne; nieces and nephews: Jerry (Sharon) Junck of Wayne, Dennis (Nancy) Junck of Carroll, Kathy (Chuck) Rutenbeck of Wayne, Judy Richards and Kenneth Jones, both of Cape Coral, Fla., and the Rev. Connie (John) Coy of Avon, Ind.; and many great- and great-great nieces and nephews.
Eveline’s husband, Harold, was killed in action on Dec. 24, 1944, while serving in the U.S. Air Force in France during World War II; her youngest brother, Howard (Janice) Hesemann died Jan. 2, 2007, (Janice, Aug. 13, 2005); her second sister, Ivy (Arnold) Junck died Aug. 26, 2019, (Arnold, Aug. 18, 2013); her third sister, Fern (Earl) Jones- (Elmer) Jennings died Dec. 2, 2019 (Earl Jones, Aug. 6, 1995) and (second husband Elmer Jennings, March 31, 2004).
Memorials may be directed to the Theophilus Church Museum, Theophilus Cemetery Winside, Our Savior Lutheran Church Wayne or family choice.