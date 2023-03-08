Eva Umstead died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha following a stay in the hospital. Private services are planned for a later date. Memorials can be directed to the Ahlzheimer’s Association or Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.
1932-2023
Eva “Eve” Marilyn (Peterson) Umstead was born in Racine, Wis., to Mogens and Anna (Larsen) on Jan. 1, 1932. She married Edward R. Umstead (deceased) in Racine, and they had four daughters: Bonnie Mercer, Nancy (deceased), Julie Umstead and Lori Umstead, all of Omaha.
Eva was the oldest of five: Jim (deceased, widow Evie), Vern, Don (Linda), both of Racine and Ellen (deceased), numerous nieces and nephews. She had fond memories of growing up in Racine on Cozy Acres Road with her family and friends.
Through Ed’s job, the family lived in many places: Kenosha and Racine, Wis., Cleveland Ohio, Dubuque Iowa, Lincoln, Norfolk, Phoenix and Youngtown, Ariz., and Omaha. Eva held secretarial jobs in many of those cities, efficiently organizing offices, which were glad to have her in their employment.
Eva was an excellent cook and baker, seamstress and needleworker extraordianire, avid reader and gardener, volunteer for libraries (at Elmwood Tower, Omaha while living there, and at Washington Elementary, close to home), and a diligent and devoted mom.
We will miss her.