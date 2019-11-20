Eva Klosner

CREIGHTON — Services for Eva R. Klosner, 91, Creighton, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery in Creighton.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with a 7 p.m. wake.

She died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Avera Creighton Hospital.

