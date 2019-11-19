Eva Klosner

CREIGHTON — Services for Eva R. Klosner, 91, Creighton, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with a 7 p.m. wake.
She died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
1928-2019
Eva Richling-Klosner was born on April 2, 1928, at Page. She attended Creighton Public School.
Eva married Willard P. Richling on July 16, 1947, at Marysville, Kan.
She married Leonard Klosner on Nov. 7, 1992, at Gretna.
Eva taught country school, was a spouse and mother, Creighton city clerk and a clerk at Manion’s Drug Store.
She was a member of St. Ludger Catholic Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and St Ludger Altar Society.
Throughout her life, Eva enjoyed boating, waterskiing, sewing, quilting, playing cards and dancing. She lived independently until the time of her passing.
Eva is survived by 11 children, Jerry and Sue Richling of Pierce, Vicky Richling of Macon, Mo., Bill and Ruth Richling of Broomfield, Colo., Ruth and Ken Glover of Omaha, Joe and Patty Richling of Renton, Wash., Mike Richling of Billings, Mont., Mary and Bill Blair of Joplin, Mo., Pat and Tom Gragert of Creighton, Pete and Tammy Richling of Omaha, Carolyn and Jeff McManigal of Center and Paul and Kristi Richling of Omaha; 26 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; two stepchildren; six step-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Harold “Bud” Tyler of Norfolk.
Eva was preceded in death by her first spouse, Willard Richling; her parents; second spouse, Leonard Klosner; four sisters; two brothers; one granddaughter, Maggie Schwartz; and one grandson, Mitchell Richling.