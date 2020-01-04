Eva Kallhoff

ELGIN — Services for Eva J. Kallhoff, 91, Battle Creek, formerly of Elgin, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel and Dennis Wiehn will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
She died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.
1928-2020
Eva Josephine Kallhoff, daughter of Joseph and Sophie (Neklicjak) Kmiecik was born Dec. 30, 1928, at Greeley. She received her education in rural schools in the Ewing and Orchard communities.
On Oct. 10, 1950, Eva married Delbert Kallhoff at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. They made their home on various farms in the Elgin area while farming and raising their family of 10 children: Shirley, Sharon, Douglas, Debra, Alan, Annette, Brenda, Barbara, Kristine and Kelly.
In 1975, they moved to town. Eva worked at Ray’s Superette, and in 1976, became a part-time dietary aide at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh. Delbert and Eva started DeveL Trucking in 1981.
In addition, Eva was an excellent seamstress, and for many years, sewed bridal gowns, bridesmaids’ dresses, other wedding party attire and everyday clothing for family members and others who lived in the area. In her retirement years, she worked at Pierson Museum and Head Start Pre-School.
Eva was active in her church and community as a lifelong member of the St. Boniface Catholic Church, a member and president of St. Boniface Christian Mothers and St. Boniface Choir. She and Delbert were also District 3 commander and District 3 president of V.F.W. and Auxiliary Post 5816 in 1959 and 1960.
Eva is survived her children: Shirley Lichtenberg of Neligh, Sharon (Dan) Schindler of Norfolk, Douglas (Donna) Kallhoff of Columbus, Debra (Gary) Pospichal of Atkinson, Alan (Bev) Kallhoff of Norfolk, Annette (Leon) Kerkman of Cypress, Texas, Brenda (Mark) Schrage of Elgin, Barbara Kallhoff of Harrisburg, N.C., Kristine (Pat) Schulte of Elkhorn and Kelly (Janelle) Kallhoff of Clearwater; 26 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Sally Kmiecik of Fremont and Laura Kmiecik of Norfolk; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Delbert; her parents, Joseph and Sophie; a sister, Rosemary Oliver; her brothers, Joseph Jr. and Leo; and granddaughter Andrea Kallhoff.
Condolences by be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.