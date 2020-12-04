Eva Heckens

STANTON — Services for Eva D. Heckens, 77, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in rural Stanton.
She died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at her home.
Born Oct. 18, 1943, in Arthur, Iowa, Eva D. Heckens was the daughter of Charles Elmer and Ida Marqurite (Sumpter) Heldt. Eva grew up in Battle Creek, Iowa, where she attended grade school and graduated from Battle Creek High School in Iowa in 1961. She then attended and graduated from Wayne State College with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1972.
She married Dallas Heckens on Oct. 5, 1963, at Presbyterian Church in Battle Creek, Iowa. She lived in Wakefield, Wayne, Wisner and then moved to Stanton in 1978. She taught at District 14 for five years, District 36 from 1983 to 1995, and Pierce from 1995 to 2008 until she retired.
Eva enjoyed golfing, reading, teaching, and playing bass guitar in a local band. She was a member of Nebraska State Education Association and a National Education Association, an NRA member, MOMS member, church choir and director, Pierce Education Society and member of the United Methodist Church in Stanton.
Survivors include her spouse, Dallas Heckens of Stanton; her children, April Heckens of Stanton, Dallas Jr. (Tabitha) Heckens of Vermillion, S.D., DeAnn Heckens (dear friend Tony Kander) of Stanton; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice (Carl) Carlson of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Joe Heldt of Sioux Falls.
She was preceded in death by a son, Troy Heckens; her parents, Charles and Ida; a brother, David Heldt; and three sisters, Phyllis Clark, Ruth Hesse and Joan Spotts.
