Eva Heckens

STANTON — Services for Eva D. Heckens, 77, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at her home in Stanton.

WAYNE —  Services for Susan Gansebom, 92, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

NORFOLK — Services for James R. “Jim” Siedschlag, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.

WAYNE — Private services for Don D. Draghu, 88, Wayne, will be at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

CROFTON — Services for Alice L. “Peetle” Hegge, 79, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The. Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Constance.

LAUREL — Services for Marlen A. Johnson, 88, Concord, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

STANTON — Memorial services for Thomas C. Barth, 66, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate with inurnment in the Stanton Cemetery.

MADISON — Services for Mauricio Perez, 24, Englewood, Colo., will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

WAUSA — Private services for Lois B. Bloomquist, 86, Wausa, will be Friday, Dec. 4, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. Public graveside services will be at about 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Magnet Cemetery in Magnet.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

