NORFOLK — Services for Eva M. Glass, 97, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Bethany Presbyterian Cemetery in rural Carroll.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Eva Glass died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
1926-2023
Eva was born Feb. 13, 1926, to Morgan and Sydna (Hughes) Jones on the family farm in rural Carroll. Her father passed away when she was 15, and she along with her siblings and mother continued through the hardships of operating the family farm.
She attended rural School District 55 in Wayne County through the eighth grade and graduated from Carroll High School in 1943. She received her teaching certificate from Wayne State College.
Eva married Marion Glass on May 11, 1944, at her parents’ house in rural Carroll. After marriage, Marion served in the U.S. military from 1942 to 1946. Eva joined him during his basic training in North Carolina.
After Marion’s military service, the couple farmed for two years near Randolph and, in 1949, moved to the family farm four miles north of Winside, where they continued to farm.
Eva raised chickens and grew a big garden each year. She also liked to cook, bake and take care of her family. Eva and Marion moved to Norfolk in 1975. Eva worked at various places when they moved to Norfolk, including Goodrich Dairy and Walmart.
Eva is remembered for being a great cook and putting together a delicious meal, even if it included the previous evening’s leftovers. Eva enjoyed dancing at King’s Ballroom in Norfolk and family gatherings where she would make sure everybody had plenty to eat, and then having a great breakfast ready the next morning.
Eva loved her family and enjoyed taking care for her grandchildren and was blessed to have had many good friends and neighbors. Her faith was very important to her. She was a past member of the Bethany Presbyterian Church in rural Carroll and a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. She taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School, belonged to the Presbyterian Women Bible Group and ladies aid.
Survivors include her children: Sandra Glass of Yankton, Sue (Mick) Topp of Winside, Shelley (Dave) Dahl of Norfolk and Stacey (Kevin) Falk of Omaha; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Marion Glass; parents Morgan and Sydna; siblings Owen Jones, Eleanor Jones, a brother in infancy; and grandson Kevin Johnson.
Organist will be Steve Reinke, and soloist will be John Skogstoe. Casketbearers will be her grandsons: Kerry Johnson, Trevor Topp, Anthony Dahl, Joshua Falk, Jacob Falk and Joseph Falk. Honorary casketbearers are her granddaughters: Jenni Topp, Mandi Craven, Jessica Leeds and her late grandson Kevin Johnson. A funeral luncheon will precede the burial.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the family for a later designation.
