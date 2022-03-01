 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Euveda Fay Brown

NORFOLK — Services for Euveda Fay Brown, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Euveda Fay Brown died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Eric Witte

Eric Witte

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Eric F. Witte, 54, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mark Yover

Mark Yover

NORFOLK — Services for Mark S. Yover, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in rural Norfolk. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Bobby Mahnke

Bobby Mahnke

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bobby G. Mahnke, 90, Norfolk, formerly of Beemer, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will be at a later date this spring at the Beemer Cemetery i…

Elizabeth Kirby

Elizabeth Kirby

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Elizabeth Kirby, 99, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek.

Kolbie Heppner

Kolbie Heppner

PIERCE — Services for Kolbie J. Heppner, 18, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Martha Atkins will be officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara.

Mark Yover

Mark Yover

NORFOLK — Services for Mark S. Yover, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in rural Norfolk. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Cecil Hintz

Cecil Hintz

HARTINGTON — Services for Cecil Hintz, 50, Belden, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Cecil Hintz died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his residence after a battle with cancer.

Larry Starman

Larry Starman

LAUREL — Services for Larry F. Starman, 74, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot. Military rites will be conducted by the Wynot American Legion Post 31.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara