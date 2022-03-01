NORFOLK — Services for Euveda Fay Brown, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Euveda Fay Brown died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Eric F. Witte, 54, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Mark S. Yover, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in rural Norfolk. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bobby G. Mahnke, 90, Norfolk, formerly of Beemer, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will be at a later date this spring at the Beemer Cemetery i…
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Elizabeth Kirby, 99, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek.
PIERCE — Services for Kolbie J. Heppner, 18, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Martha Atkins will be officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara.
HARTINGTON — Services for Cecil Hintz, 50, Belden, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Cecil Hintz died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his residence after a battle with cancer.
LAUREL — Services for Larry F. Starman, 74, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot. Military rites will be conducted by the Wynot American Legion Post 31.