Eunice Zander

Eunice Loreen Wegner Sanow Zander went home to be with her Lord on June 2, 2021.
1931-2021
She was born on Oct. 10, 1931, in Battle Creek to William and Hedwig Wegner, the youngest of three sisters, Ruby, Wilma and Eunice.
After her father died unexpectedly in 1937, the family moved to Battle Creek then later moved to Brighton, Colo., in 1944, where she spent the remainder of her childhood. As a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church-Misouri Synod, Eunice and her family were active at Zion Lutheran Church in Brighton, where she was confirmed in 1945.
After graduating from high school, Eunice went to Concordia Teachers College in Seward, where she graduated in June 1952 with a degree in elementary education. She taught for two years at St. John’s Lutheran School in Denver. It was at St. John’s that Eunice met Luther Sanow, a widower, and they were married in November 1953.
Luther’s 6-year-old son, Stephen, then joined them in Denver. After living there for a year, the family moved several times ending up in Eugene, Ore., in 1958.
Timothy William Sanow was born in 1960, followed by Daniel Jacob Sanow in 1963 and Rebecca (Becky) LuSanow in 1966. In 1969, the family moved to Vancouver, Wash., where she spent the remainder of her life. In 1976, she began her career as a legal secretary at the law firm of Blair, Schafer, Hutchinson and Wolfe, where she worked until her retirement. Eunice and Luther divorced in 1995.
She married Richard Zander in 2002, and they were married until shortly before his death in 2017.
Eunice had a passion for music. She was a piano and organ player and played the organ for several years at both Grace Lutheran Church and St. John’s Lutheran Church. She also served as choir director at both congregatons. She was a member of Vancouver USA Singers for several years and enjoyed their performances both in the USA and overseas.
In her later years, she would spend hours playing the piano and singing traditional hymns.
Eunice is survived by her four children, 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. We will be having a celebration of life on Friday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver followed by private internment. Friends and acquaintences are welcome to attend.
Mom, we love you and miss you, and we look forward to being with you again in heaven.