AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Eunice M. Wulf, 98, Ainsworth, are pending at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Eunice Wulf died Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Azria Health Nursing Facility in Gretna.
In other news
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Gayle Mrsny, 88, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate.
HARTINGTON — Services for Rodney J. Schmidt, 81, of St. Helena, are pending with Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
BASSETT — Memorial services for Ruth E. Werner, 95, of St. Paul, formerly of North Loup, will be held at a later date. Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is in charge of arrangements.
O’NEILL — Services for Frances Hipke, 70, Stuart, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 13, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the Cleveland Cemetery north of Stuart.
WAYNE — Services for Vera E. Longe, 84, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield.
BUTTE — Services for Georgia Dopheide, 92, Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Richard Reiser will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Butte.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark A. Behmer, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Inurnment will be at later date at Little McDonald Lake in Minnesota.
CREIGHTON — Services for Jim Demerath, 70, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Jim Demerath died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
TILDEN — Services for Aaron Kinnan, 37, of Oakdale are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.