You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eunice Wragge

Eunice Wragge

NORFOLK — Service for Eunice L. Wragge, 95, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral. Masks and social distancing will be enforced at the visitation and funeral.

She died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

1925-2021

Eunice L. Wragge, daughter of Ernest and Tillie (Horst) Manske, was born March 6, 1925, in Norfolk. She attended Zion Lutheran Parochial School in Pierce and graduated from Pierce High School in 1942.

After graduation, Eunice moved to Cheyenne, Wyo., and lived with her aunt and worked at United Airlines as a pop riveter on airplanes.

She married Wallace Wragge on Jan. 17, 1947, at Zion Parsonage in Pierce. The Rev. Scheips officiated.

The couple farmed east of Pierce. After the death of her spouse, Wallace, in November 1975, Eunice moved to Pierce. She worked as a cook at Norfolk Senior High School from 1968 until retiring in 1988. After she retired, she drove people around for their doctor appointments and did grocery shopping for them to help out.

Eunice loved sporting and school events, watching the Pierce Bluejays, Cornhuskers, Kansas City Chiefs, cooking, baking and camping. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce and its ladies aid.

Survivors include her son, Steve (Peggy) Wragge of Pierce; a son-in-law, Dennis White of Pierce; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Tillie; her spouse, Wallace, who died in November 1975; a brother, Eldon Manske; a great-grandson, Dalton White; and a sister-in-law, Frances Manske.

Services will streamed on Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook Page. Recorded music will be “Rock Of Ages,” “Old Rugged Cross” and “In The Garden.” Casketbearers will be Mike White, Kim Krueger, Kirk White, Mitch White, Dr. Todd Wragge, Candy Ryan, Angie Flesner and Jared Wragge.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Vernon McManigal

Vernon McManigal

CREIGHTON — Private services for Vernon McManigal, 86, Center, will be Friday, Jan. 8, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate. Graveside services will be at about 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Fore…

Jesse Lewis

Jesse Lewis

NORFOLK — Services for Jesse M. Lewis, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Edwin Kucera

Edwin Kucera

CLARKSON — Services for Edwin L. Kucera, 84, Howells, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Laura Rasmussen will officiate with burial in the Clarkson National Cemetery.

Charles Wakeley

Charles Wakeley

WAUSA — Services for Charles Wakeley, 95, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Eunice Wragge

Eunice Wragge

NORFOLK — Service for Eunice L. Wragge, 95, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Bardeene Glandt

Bardeene Glandt

NELIGH — Private services for Bardeene E. Glandt, 92, formerly of Neligh, will be at a later date.

Raymond Poppe

Raymond Poppe

CROFTON — Services for Raymond C. Poppe, 92, Crofton, will be at a later date at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Charles Wakeley

Charles Wakeley

WAUSA — Services for Charles Wakeley, 95, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate.

Betty Meyer

Betty Meyer

TILDEN — Private services for Betty Meyer, 89, Tilden, will be Friday, Jan. 8, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara