Eunice Wragge

NORFOLK — Service for Eunice L. Wragge, 95, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral. Masks and social distancing will be enforced at the visitation and funeral.
She died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
1925-2021
Eunice L. Wragge, daughter of Ernest and Tillie (Horst) Manske, was born March 6, 1925, in Norfolk. She attended Zion Lutheran Parochial School in Pierce and graduated from Pierce High School in 1942.
After graduation, Eunice moved to Cheyenne, Wyo., and lived with her aunt and worked at United Airlines as a pop riveter on airplanes.
She married Wallace Wragge on Jan. 17, 1947, at Zion Parsonage in Pierce. The Rev. Scheips officiated.
The couple farmed east of Pierce. After the death of her spouse, Wallace, in November 1975, Eunice moved to Pierce. She worked as a cook at Norfolk Senior High School from 1968 until retiring in 1988. After she retired, she drove people around for their doctor appointments and did grocery shopping for them to help out.
Eunice loved sporting and school events, watching the Pierce Bluejays, Cornhuskers, Kansas City Chiefs, cooking, baking and camping. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce and its ladies aid.
Survivors include her son, Steve (Peggy) Wragge of Pierce; a son-in-law, Dennis White of Pierce; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Tillie; her spouse, Wallace, who died in November 1975; a brother, Eldon Manske; a great-grandson, Dalton White; and a sister-in-law, Frances Manske.
Services will streamed on Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook Page. Recorded music will be “Rock Of Ages,” “Old Rugged Cross” and “In The Garden.” Casketbearers will be Mike White, Kim Krueger, Kirk White, Mitch White, Dr. Todd Wragge, Candy Ryan, Angie Flesner and Jared Wragge.
