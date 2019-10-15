OGALLALA — Services for Eunice Rakowsky, 85, Ogallala, will be at 10 a.m. (Mountain Time) Thursday, Oct. 17, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ogallala. The Rev. John Stubenrouch will officiate with burial at 2 p.m. (Central Time) in Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. (Mountain Time) Wednesday with family greetings friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Draucker Funeral Home Chapel in Ogallala.
She died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Indian Hills Manor in Ogallala.
A memorial has been established to St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Ogallala.
1933-2019
Eunice E. Rakowsky was born Nov. 10, 1933, to Walter and Hulda (Splittgerber) Putz in Wayne County in a small farm house. She was baptized on Dec. 17, 1933, in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wayne County. She attended local grade schools and graduated from Pilger High School in 1950 in Pilger. Eunice then attended the Lincoln Beauty Academy and graduated on June 26, 1952.
Eunice moved to Scribner, Norfolk and then Lincoln, where she was a beautician.
On June 20, 1954, Eunice married Darwin Rakowsky in Pilger. Darwin was in the Navy, so they moved to Agana, Guam, and the Mariana Islands, where she was also a beautician. In 1956, they moved back to Norfolk, where she was a beautician also. In 1960, she became a full-time homemaker with the birth of their son, Gary. She and Darwin lived in various communities until moving to Ogallala in 2012.
She was active in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, enjoyed camping and fishing. Eunice caught and landed a master angler walleye.
Survivors are her spouse, Darwin of Ogallala, and a son, Gary of Northglenn, Colo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Vernon, and a poodle named Fifi.
