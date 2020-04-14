Eunice Nelson

MASKELL — Inurnment for Eunice K. Nelson, 91, Laurel, will be at the Maskell Cemetery in Maskell at a later date.
She died Sunday, March 12, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Private services for Robert “Bob” Henning, 86, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Private services for Otto J. Benesch, 93, Madison, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
PONCA — Services for Cathleen (Sachau) Tellinghusen, 60, Ponca, will be at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPRINGVIEW — Private graveside services for Garth D. “Buck” Carr, 90, Springview, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 17, at Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview. Military flag presentation will be by Springview American Legion Post 98.
NORFOLK — Peter J. “Pete” Nuccio Sr., 74, of West Point, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his son’s residence in Beemer. No services will be held.
ORCHARD — Private graveside services for James H. Cooper, 81, Orchard, will be at Orchard Hill Cemetery in rural Orchard.
MEADOW GROVE — Private graveside services for Jerry L. Schaffer, 78, Meadow Grove, will be Wednesday, April 15, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in Meadow Grove.
NORFOLK — Private services for Keith W. Roll, 101, Norfolk, will be Wednesday, April 15, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
