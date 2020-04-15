Eunice Nelson

MASKELL — Inurnment for Eunice K. Nelson, 91, Laurel, will be at the Maskell Cemetery in Maskell at a later date.
She died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
MASKELL — Inurnment for Eunice K. Nelson, 91, Laurel, will be at the Maskell Cemetery in Maskell at a later date.
She died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
ATKINSON — Private services for Roger Carr, 91, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 16, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 86 of Atkinson.
NORFOLK — Services for Donald J. Tappe, 73, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
MADISON — Services for Aurette M. Geu, 92, formerly of Madison, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Maple Crest Health Center in Omaha.
MADISON — Services for Betty Makelin, 91, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at her home in Madison.
MASKELL — Inurnment for Eunice K. Nelson, 91, Laurel, will be at the Maskell Cemetery in Maskell at a later date.
SPENCER — Private graveside services for Margaret Fuhrer, 93, Butte, will be under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
STANTON — Services for Charlie Kethcart, 73, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died in a motor vehicle accident near Madison on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
NORFOLK — Peter J. “Pete” Nuccio Sr., 74, of West Point, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his son’s residence in Beemer. No services are planned.
A celebration of life for Lowell D. “Emil” Koerting, 81, Amarillo, Texas, will be held at a later date.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
-