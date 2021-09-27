NORFOLK — Services for Eunice E. Mohl, 95, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Eunice Mohl died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Langenberg, 86, Norfolk, formerly of Hoskins, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Norfolk Restoration Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Brenda Aldrich, 77, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Brenda Aldrich died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Norman V. “Smokey” Voecks, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legi…
WISNER — Services for Rich Norgard, 71, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the United Methodist Church of Christ in Wisner. Burial will be in the Crawford Cemetery.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Sharon Pollock, 79, Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in the Oakdale Cemetery.
David Richard Wollschlager, 62, Glendale, Ariz., died at Arrowhead Hospital in Glendale, surrounded by his family.
NORFOLK — Services for James A. “Jim” Ruge, 56, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Martha (Kubes) Gillespie, 91, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.