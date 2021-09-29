NORFOLK —Services for Eunice E. Mohl, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Eunice Mohl died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1926-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Eunice was born March 13, 1926, in Cuming County to William and Emma (Lase) Schleusener. She received her elementary education at Zion Lutheran and graduated from Bancroft High School in 1943. She was employed at Citizens Bank in Bancroft and the Federal Reserve Bank in Omaha.
On March 13, 1951, she married Elmer Mohl. They started their married life in Bancroft, where their son, Jim, was born, then they moved to Omaha, Kansas, Montana and Wyoming. In 1967, they returned to Norfolk, where Elmer was employed at DeLay First National Bank.
Eunice did a lot of volunteer work for various organizations, hospitals and the church. She belonged to the Rebekah Circle of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Chapter GS P.E.O., Ida Nicola Book Club and the St. John’s Hospital visitation team.
She enjoyed playing bridge, reading, crossword puzzles and dearly loved spending time with family.
Eunice is survived by her son, Jim (Cindy) Mohl of Norfolk; grandchildren Cori (Jason) Kollmar and Joe (Kelly) Kuk; and great-grandchildren Kaia and Paige Kollmar and Lindyn and Lake Kuk.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Elmer; granddaughter Dawn Mohl; and brothers LeRoy and Rollie.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.