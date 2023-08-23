WAUSA — Services for Eunice Lind, 98, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
Eunice Lind died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre in Creighton.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
1924-2023
Eunice E. (Hagberg) Lind, daughter of Frans and Elsie (Anderson) Hagberg, was born Dec. 17, 1924, at Wausa. She graduated from Wausa High School.
On Feb. 14, 1945, Eunice was united in marriage to Loren Lind at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. They were blessed with four children: Richard, Jeanette, Judy and Debbie.
Eunice lived in Wausa throughout her life and was a farmer’s spouse. In addition to raising her children and helping on the farm, she worked as a cook at Vikings Lanes Steakhouse and the Wausa Café.
Eunice enjoyed gardening, her flowers and embroidery. She was a talented seamstress, making her children’s clothing and even their wedding dresses. She played pinochle in a local club for more than 60 years.
Eunice was also a member of the Fairview Club. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Eunice was a member of Thabor Lutheran Church her entire life. Her faith was very important to her.
Eunice is survived by her children, Richard (Brenda Lauck) Lind of Osmond, Jeanette Bartos of Creighton, Judy (Mike) Theisen of Osmond and Debbie (Ken) Bloomquist of Wausa; grandchildren Steve (Melissa) Lind, Jenny (Bryan) Krumveide, Corey (Jenny) Bartos, Jeremy (Jen) Bartos, Darwin Bartos, Carrie (Brad) Parrish, Gretchen (Travis) Riggert, Angie (Joe) Aschoff, Matt (Leigh) Bloomquist and Darin (Allie) Bloomquist; 32 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; brother Garold; an infant brother, Ronald; and an infant sister.