NORFOLK — Services for Eunice M. Deuel, 88, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Randy Rasmussen officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk.
Eunice Deuel died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1933-2022
Eunice was born Sept. 23, 1933, in Hartington to Albert and Florence (Erickson) Henrickson.
She married Robert Deuel on Dec. 1, 1952, in Norfolk and made their home in Norfolk where they raised their four children.
Eunice worked for many years as a housekeeper at the Country Inn and later at the Norfolk Regional Center where she retired.
Her favorite pastime was going to casinos and playing bingo where she always knew she was going to win the big one. She loved decorating for Christmas and playing Santa with her kids and grandkids. She also enjoyed baking for friends in her apartment building.
She loved her family and enjoyed it so much when they came to see her.
Eunice is survived by her children, Rhonda (Jerry) Collins of Norfolk, Connie (Monte) Skeels of Algonquin, Ill., Mark (Sara) Deuel of Norfolk and Jean (Dave) Zohner of Missoula, Mont.; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law Judy (Gary) Tank of Grand Island; and brother-in-law Leonard Sloan of Grand Island.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Robert; her parents; and three brothers, Glenn, Alvin and Myron Henrickson, and their spouses.