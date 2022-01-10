 Skip to main content
Eula Finley

PAGE — Services for Eula Finley, 97, Sioux City, formerly of Page, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the United Methodist Church in Page. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate. Burial will be in the Page Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church the day of the service.

Eula Finley died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Westwood Nursing and Rehab Center in Sioux City.

Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.

In other news

Pam Tikalsky

O’NEILL — Services for Pam Tikalsky, 69, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the Cedar Lawn Cemetery in rural Spencer.

Mike Oglevie

Mike Oglevie, 74, Ellenton, Fla., formerly of Columbus, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home after an unexpected, brief battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD).

Judy Stearns

O’NEILL — Judy Stearns, 67, Clearwater, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at her home southwest of Clearwater.

Lola Bruns

PLAINVIEW — Services for Lola M. Bruns, 94, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the St. Ignatius of Catholic Cemetery in Plainview.

Carleen Palmisano

MADISON — Services for Carleen A. (Preuss) Palmisano, 79, Humphrey, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Carleen Palmisano died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

Tonda Haynes

CLEARWATER — Services for Tonda Haynes, 72, Wahoo, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. The Rev. Jim Wehrheim will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Galen Stewart

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Galen Stewart, 95, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Galen Stewart died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Joan Colfack

O’NEILL — Services for Joan Colfack, 76, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill, with the Rev. Paul Harder officiating. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a…

Debbi Brokaw

PLAINVIEW — Private services for Debbi A. Brokaw, 54, Newman Grove, formerly of Meadow Grove, will be Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

