Eugene Zimmerer

COLUMBUS — Services for Eugene D. Zimmerer, 86, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be in the All Saints Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday with a 6 p.m. vigil at the church. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.
He died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Wisner Care Center.
McKown Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of the arrangements.