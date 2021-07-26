You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Daytime heat index values up to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Eugene Scott

PLAINVIEW — Services for Eugene E. Scott, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev C. Brian Bucklew will officiate. Burial will be at Eden Valley Cemetery in rural Plainview.

Visitation with the family present will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

He died Friday, July 23, 2021, in Osmond.

Ashburn Funeral home of Plainview is in charge of the arrangements.

1944-2021

Gene was born on June 25, 1944, in Plainview, the son of Myrl N. and Helen I. (Wacker) Scott. He attended kindergarten through fifth grade at District 77 in rural Breslau. In sixth, seventh and eighth grades, Gene attended Zion Lutheran School in Plainview. Gene graduated with the class of 1962 from Plainview High School in Plainview.

Gene met the love of his life, Janet Weber, in high school. On Sept. 6, 1964, Gene and Janet were married in Plainview. To this union, three children — Mark, Michelle and Michael — were born.

Gene farmed in the Breslau area for many years. Gene started driving semi truck; and he slowly transitioned from farming to trucking full time. He and Janet moved to Minnesota to operate a trucking company. They returned to Plainview, Gene hauling milk for AMPI until retirement.

Gene is survived by his spouse, Janet. He is survived by two siblings of Plainview; his children, Mark of Norfolk, Michelle (Tony) Mansell of Crestview, Fla., and Michael (Julie) of Plainview; eight grandchildren; six step grandchildren; six great grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Millard and Esther Weber; his daughter-in-law, Debra (Dahl) Scott; and one great-grandson, Logan.

In other news

Fred Becker

ALBION — Services for Fred O. Becker, 91, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162 and VFW Post 736 of Albion…

Lois Grothe

NIOBRARA — Services for Lois Grothe, 75, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 30, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial In L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Nolan Poppe

LINDY —  Services for Nolan “Noly” Poppe, 79, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Melva Buchholz

OMAHA — Services for Melva Buchholz, 89, will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 30, at King of Kings Church, 11615 I St., in Omaha.

Norma Fantasia

STANTON — Norma Fantasia, 96, Stanton, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Stanton Health Center. At her request, no public services are planned.

Laurine Bartling

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Laurine Bartling, 98, Lincoln, formerly of Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Curtis Neeley

NORFOLK — Curtis W. Neeley, 87, Humphrey, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Countryside Home in Madison.

Don Dederman

NORFOLK —  Services for Don L. Dederman, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted the by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion…

Dorothy Kathol

HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. Kathol, 99, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 29, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

