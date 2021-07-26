Eugene Scott

PLAINVIEW — Services for Eugene E. Scott, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev C. Brian Bucklew will officiate. Burial will be at Eden Valley Cemetery in rural Plainview.
Visitation with the family present will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
He died Friday, July 23, 2021, in Osmond.
Ashburn Funeral home of Plainview is in charge of the arrangements.
1944-2021
Gene was born on June 25, 1944, in Plainview, the son of Myrl N. and Helen I. (Wacker) Scott. He attended kindergarten through fifth grade at District 77 in rural Breslau. In sixth, seventh and eighth grades, Gene attended Zion Lutheran School in Plainview. Gene graduated with the class of 1962 from Plainview High School in Plainview.
Gene met the love of his life, Janet Weber, in high school. On Sept. 6, 1964, Gene and Janet were married in Plainview. To this union, three children — Mark, Michelle and Michael — were born.
Gene farmed in the Breslau area for many years. Gene started driving semi truck; and he slowly transitioned from farming to trucking full time. He and Janet moved to Minnesota to operate a trucking company. They returned to Plainview, Gene hauling milk for AMPI until retirement.
Gene is survived by his spouse, Janet. He is survived by two siblings of Plainview; his children, Mark of Norfolk, Michelle (Tony) Mansell of Crestview, Fla., and Michael (Julie) of Plainview; eight grandchildren; six step grandchildren; six great grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Millard and Esther Weber; his daughter-in-law, Debra (Dahl) Scott; and one great-grandson, Logan.