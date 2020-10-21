Eugene Love

MADISON — Private services for Eugene A. “Bud” Love, 91, Madison, will be Thursday, Oct. 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Masks are encouraged.
He died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
1929-2020
Bud was born on June 24, 1929, in Madison to Arthur and Rose (Klawonn) Love. He spent his early years on the farm before moving to Norfolk, where he met Ellen Maxine Butterfield. They were married on June 22, 1949.
The couple moved to Madison, where Bud worked for Mimick Motors and Morrisey’s for over 50 years, first as a mechanic and then as a car salesman. He enjoyed bowling, golf and music. Bud and Ellen loved to dance.
He is survived by his four children: a daughter, Barbara (Don) Hegr of Lincoln; sons Dennis Love of Jaco, Costa Rica, and Dean Love and William “Bill” Love, both of Madison; a brother, Vernon (Marge) Love of Norfolk; as well as several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Ellen; and his parents, Art and Rose.