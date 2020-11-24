Eugene Labenz

HUMPHREY — Services for Eugene “Gene” Labenz, 89, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation without the family present will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and continue Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.
He died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Cemetery Fund.
1931-2020
The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page.
Eugene “Gene” Labenz was born Aug. 25, 1931, in Humphrey, to Edward and Grace (Hastreiter) Labenz. Gene attended St. Bernard Catholic Grade School and began farming with his father as a teenager.
On Aug. 8, 1956, Gene was united in marriage to Eileen Pfeifer at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey.
Over the years Gene worked at numerous places, including Columbus Alfalfa Mill, Platte County, Department of Agriculture and Behlen Manufacturing.
In 1959, Gene began working for St. Francis Church and school as custodian and maintenance man. He retired from working for the parish in 1995. He continued to mow and take care of the St. Francis, Cornlea and St. Mary’s cemeteries. Gene fully retired in 2017 after 58 years of maintaining the three cemeteries.
Gene was a master at fixing things. In his free time, Gene enjoyed boating, camping, swimming and going on vacations.
Gene is survived by a daughter, Jane (Jim) Wiehn of Humphrey; a daughter, Judy (William) Greenough of Norfolk; a son, Dale (Patty) Labenz of Columbus; a son, Lyle (Shelly) Labenz of Churubusco, Ind.; a daughter, Jodi (Tim) Lundy of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Ann (Toots) Stodola of Fremont; and two sisters-in-law, Frances Labenz of Newman Grove and Alice Labenz of Humphrey.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Grace Labenz; his spouse, Eileen Labenz; a granddaughter, Savannah Labenz; a sister, Germaine Brown; brothers Alfred, Alois, Nicholas and Victor Labenz; two sisters-in-law, Mary Labenz and Aline Pfeifer; and two brothers-in-law, Charlie Brown and LeRoy Stodola.
Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.