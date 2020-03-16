HOWELLS — Services for Eugene Kulhanek, 74, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. Burial with military honors by American Legion Post 155 will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. wake and will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, all at the church.
He died Friday, March 13, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
Minnick Funeral Home in Dodge is assisting with the arrangements.
1945-2020
Eugene “Gene” Kulhanek was born on Sept. 5, 1945, to Joseph R. and Sophie A. (Sindelar) Kulhanek in rural Cuming County. He received his education at St. John Catholic School, Howells Public School class of 1963, Wayne State College class of 1972, University of Nebraska at Omaha and Platte Community College.
He served four years in the U.S. Air Force of which one and one-half years were spent at Tuy Hoa Air Base in Vietnam, where he earned the Air Force Commendation medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, and one year at Howard Air Base in the Panama Canal Zone, serving as a munitions and explosive specialist. He also served at other Air Force bases and a Naval base in Puerto Rico.
On Sept. 19, 1970, he was united in marriage to Carolyn Vesely at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. They made their home in Hoskins, Fremont and Howells.
Gene taught at Mead Public School for six years and at Howells Public School for 28 years in the science and industrial arts departments. He also did substitute teaching for 12 years.
He played bass with dance bands, including the Modernaires, Solid Eight Orchestra, Howells Hot Shots, Don Telecky Polka Band and various other bands.
Gene was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Howells, Norfolk Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and Howells American Legion Post 155. He was a past member of the Howells Public Library Board and Howells Rescue Squad. He also was a member of the Howells Volunteer Fire Department.
He enjoyed woodworking, wood cutting, metalworking, farming, gardening, tending to the cattle, repairing bicycles for charity and going to casinos.
Survivors include his spouse, Carolyn; an aunt, Elma Bart; nephews and nieces; a brother-in-law and sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Bernice Kulhanek; and a brother-in-law.