Eugene Kander

STANTON — Memorial services for Eugene Kander, 69, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the Stanton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and Stanton American Legion Post 88.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services on Friday at the church.

Eugene Kander died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his home in rural Stanton County.

Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.

1952-2022

Eugene was born on Sept. 29, 1952, in Norfolk. He was raised outside of Clarkson by John and Erma (Hansen) Kander a mere few miles away from Stanton where he lived, farmed and where he died. His life was an amazing journey of perseverance and commitment that began and ended in Nebraska.

Like many in Nebraska, he was raised on a farm as a future farmer. He was a loving spouse to Patti. He was a proud father to his son, Ryan, and his spouse, Brandi of Stanton; his daughter, Holly, and spouse Kyle of Dallas, Texas; and his son Michael, and his spouse, Cecilia of San Antonio, Texas. He adored his grandchildren, Tabitha and spouse Tanner, Gage and fiancée Kristen, Chloe, Tari and her spouse Sathya, Tyler, James, Catherine and Joseph. He is survived by aunts, uncles, a sister, brothers, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He would work hard and play hard almost from the moment he could walk. His journey through school was in a small country school. He would graduate from high school in Clarkson in 1970. He learned, laughed and played probably never knowing that in the next town over the love of his life was doing the same without a thought of him, for now.

He would go on to the serve his country in the U.S. Army. He served from September 1972 to September 1975. He trained as a refrigeration technician, which would serve him well in his future life as a farmer. He would leave the service as an E5 with an honorable discharge after one tour.

After returning from the service, he would resume farming with his father and started milking cows. He would attend Northeast Community College to further his education. He probably didn’t know how important milking cows would become to him and his family.

In 1976, he would purchase his own farm. He ran a dairy farm for most of his life. He would operate the farm with just his family for the remainder of his life. The farm produced milk, corn, soybeans and hay.

One spring morning in 1978, he would knock on the most important door of his life carrying a box of donuts from the local bakery. Patti would answer and let him in. They were married in 1979 and remained together almost every single day of their lives until he passed 42 years later.

He will be remembered for being a loyal son, loving spouse, a caring father that raised three successful children, an accomplished businessman and farmer, an avid patriot, a teller and collector of jokes. Fair winds and following seas, Gene.

Memorials can be directed to the Stanton VFW Post 3602, Stanton American Legion Post 88, Stanton Fire and Rescue or Clarkson Fire and Rescue in memory of Eugene Kander.

Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.

