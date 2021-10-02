You have permission to edit this article.
RANDOLPH — Services for Eugene J. “Gene” Gubbels, 90, Randolph, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, at Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Tim Forget will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, VFW Alvin Kessler Post 5545 and American Legion Post 113. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph is in charge of arrangements.

Eugene Gubbels died on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Colonial Manor of Randolph.

Eugene was born April 2, 1931, in Randolph to Joseph and Clara (Wiehs) Gubbels. He graduated from St. Frances Catholic School.

On June 7, 1955, Eugene married Ailene Mary Rameil at Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. They made their home on a farm east of Randolph that Gene’s parents had built. The couple raised four children. The family farmed and raised livestock until April of 1993 when they retired. They built a home in Randolph and moved to town. Gene enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, traveling and an occasional trip to the casino. He was an avid Husker and Notre Dame football fan.

Gene loved attending his grandkids’ sporting events and never missed a football game, baseball game or wrestling match, where you would find him and Grandma in the bleachers with a hotdog and a bag of popcorn in hand. He loved taking his grandsons fishing every summer to South Dakota.

He sold Golden Harvest Seed for years and met many people and loved to visit about the crops. Also, Gene helped the boys on the farm, driving the grain cart after he retired.

He survived by his children Kelly (LaRee) Gubbels of Randolph, Bill (Joan) Gubbels of Randolph, Joanie (Tom) Bittner of Lincoln, Jackie (Darin) Loberg of Randolph, seven grandchildren Kyle, Casey and Jerad Gubbels, Joel and Riley Bittner, and Dylan and Drew Loberg, seven great grandchildren Boland, Bryder, Bronx, Brand, Quinn, Kane, and Payton Gubbels and nieces and nephews.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 65 years, Ailene, who passed away in December 2020, brother and sister-in-law Merle and Marvene Gubbels, sister and brother-in-law Evelyn and Bernard Arduser, and great granddaughter Martha Jane Bittner.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Charles Lederer

Charles Lederer

PLAINVIEW — Services for Charles H. Lederer, 80, Plainview, will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Donna Fonner and Sara Fegley will officiate. Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.…

Mariam Barnhard

Mariam Barnhard

O’NEILL — Services for Mariam Barnhard, 76, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Assembly of God Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Judith Kumm

Judith Kumm

GRETNA — Services for Judith K. Kumm will be 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, on what would have been her and her husband Gordon’s 58th wedding anniversary. Services will be at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave., Gretna. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. Burial…

Anna Klassen

Anna Klassen

NORFOLK — Services for Anna M. “Amy” Klassen, 88, Norfolk, formerly of St. Edward, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with the Rev. Bill L’Heureux officiating. Burial will follow in St. Edward Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the c…

Joe Schumacher

Joe Schumacher

HARTINGTON — Services for Joe Schumacher, 83, Crofton, will be on Monday, Oct. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be on Sunday at church, from 3 to 6 p.m…

James Kahler

James Kahler

WAYNE — Graveside services for James A. Kahler, 89, Wayne, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted.

Samuel Demmers

Samuel Demmers

LINCOLN — Samuel J. Demmers, 29, Lincoln, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Theresa Stratman

Theresa Stratman

HARTINGTON — Services for Theresa Stratman, 87, Lincoln, formerly of Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Theresa Stratman died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Sumner Place Nursing Home in Lincoln.

Donna Bormann

Donna Bormann

Services for Donna Bormann, 89, Algona, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish-St. Joseph in St. Joseph, Iowa. The Rev. Merle Kollasch, the Rev. John Thomas and Deacon Bill Black will officiate with burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

